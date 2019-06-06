Basketball Wives Star Tami Roman Secretly Married Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Last Year  

Image zoom Reggie Youngblood, Tami Roman Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aren’t the only celebrities to get married in Vegas!

Basketball Wives star Tami Roman wed her boyfriend Reggie Youngblood out of the public eye last year in Vegas, according to court documents recently obtained by The Blast. The outlet reported Wednesday that Roman, 49, and Youngblood received a marriage license on August 17, 2018, and were issued a marriage certificate the same day.

Roman’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the marriage.

While the couple have not spoken about their marriage publicly, they shut down breakup rumors last year before the reported nuptials.

“Hate to let y’all down, but @tamiroman and I are riding together until the wheels fall off,” Youngblood said on Instagram last February. “Folks hate to see people happy and prospering, but it won’t work! Keep spreading your lies @______________, you’re looking miserable out here.”

Image zoom Tami Roman, Reggie Youngblood Tami Roman Instagram

Roman has raved about her relationship in the past, saying last June that she and Youngblood were going to “take the step” towards tying the knot after previously saying she didn’t think she would get married.

“I’m 48 and I don’t want to spend the rest of my life by myself,” she said on Sister Circle Live. “And this man genuinely loves me. And this is something that he wants and never experienced. So I’d be selfish to not travel down that road with someone who I really love and who loves me.”

The union with Youngblood marks Roman’s second marriage, as she was married to NBA player Kenny Anderson before splitting in 2001. Roman and Anderson share two daughters, Lyric, 24, and Jazz, 22.

After appearing on the reality show from 2010 to 2013, Roman will appear in the upcoming new season of Basketball Wives on VHI, premiering on June 19.