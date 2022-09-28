'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Identified as Victim of Fatal Car Crash

Brooke Bailey first shared news of her daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey's death on Instagram Sunday, posting a carousel of images with the caption: "Forever my baby…this is not a goodbye"

By
Published on September 28, 2022 04:26 PM

PEOPLE has confirmed that Kayla Bailey, the daughter of Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey, died as the result of a car crash.

The Memphis Police Department identified Kayla, 25, and driver Julius Weaver, 38, as the victims of a fatal collision with a tractor trailer that occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on a stretch of highway near Hollywood, Tennessee.

"Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle # 2 which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location," read a statement to PEOPLE from the MPD. "The Vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased."

News of Kayla's involvement in the crash was previously reported by local news outlet WREG, which obtained a copy of the police report.

Hours after the car accident on Sunday, Brooke, 45, announced her daughter's death via Instagram.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye," Brooke wrote alongside a carousel of images of her daughter. "Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾."

"My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!!" Brooke wrote in an Instagram Story. "The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated."

She continued, "Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention."

"If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life," Brooke wrote in another Story post.

In another installment, Brooke shared that she had "been fasting and praying for days," but she "thought it was for something else."

"It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared," she added at the time. "I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth."

On Wednesday, Brooke spoke out about the outpouring of support after her daughter's death.

"Thank you for your prayers, kind messages and love during this tragic time," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I wish that I could personally respond to each & everyone of you."

