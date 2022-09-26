'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Bailey Dead at 25: 'Forever My Baby'

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has announced that her daughter, Kayla, has died.

The reality star, 45, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye," Brooke wrote alongside a carousel of images of her 25-year-old daughter. "Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾."

The cause of Kayla's death was not immediately clear.

In an Instagram Story, Brooke wrote, "My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated."

She continued, "Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention."

"If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life," Brooke wrote in another Story post.

In another installment, Brooke shared that she had "been fasting and praying for days," but she "thought it was for something else."

"It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared," she added. "I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth."

Brooke returned to Basketball Wives in its 10th season, after initially replacing original cast member Imani Showalter in season 2, according to IMDb.

She has been romantically linked to former NBA star Rashard Lewis and former basketball player Vernon Macklin.

Brooke currently stars alongside Shaunie O'Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, British Williams, Nia Dorsey and Noria-Dorsey Taggart.

Brooke's storyline this season has followed the star's journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the hopes of completing her family, according to a VH1 synopsis of the show.