Basketball Wives Star Evelyn Lozada's Stepfather Dies from Coronavirus

Evelyn Lozada is in mourning after her stepfather Larry passed away from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Basketball Wives star, 44, shared a sweet tribute to her late stepdad on Wednesday to commemorate what would have been his birthday, posting two pictures of them together on her Instagram.

“On Monday 4/6/20 I lost my stepfather Larry to Covid-19 😔🙏🏽” she captioned the pictures. “Larry, as you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories & thank you for being the greatest stepfather a girl can ask for!”

She added, “Happy birthday in paradise ♥️🙏🏽”

Following the sad news, Lozada received an outpour of support from her friends and followers.

“Sorry for your loss. 🙏🏾❤️ God be with your Mother & family. ❤️🙏🏾,” singer Keri Hilson replied, while radio personality Angie Martinez commented, “i’m so sorry ev. sending u love & prayers. ❤️🙏🏼 @evelynlozada.”

“I’m sorry for your loss 😭my prayers are for you and your family,” actress Khadijah Haqq shared.Model Selita Ebanks wrote, “Sending my prayers to you and your family during this tough time. Love & light ❤️🙏🏽✨.”

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.

As of April 15, there have been at least 632,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 27,760 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a John Hopkins University database.

Worldwide, 2,037,731 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 133,354 deaths.

