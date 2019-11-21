Basketball Wives' Evelyn Lozada Gets Baptized, Says She Will Abstain from Premarital Sex

Evelyn Lozada is on a spiritual journey.

The Basketball Wives star revealed on Instagram earlier this week that she got baptized, sharing two photos of the moment in church.

“This journey though personal is also about staying true to who I am, who HE is and what truly feeds my soul,” she wrote.

Lozada, 43, has starred on the VH1 reality show — which follows a group of women romantically linked to professional basketball players and coaches — since it premiered in 2010. She has a son, Carl Leo Crawford, 5, with ex-fiancé and former Los Angeles Dodgers player Carl Crawford and is also mom to daughter Shaniece Hairston, 26.

In an interview with BallerAlert, Lozada opened up about her decision to re-dedicate her life to Christ. She previously did so in 2013 after her split from former NFL star Chad Johnson, according to the website.

“Something was missing, it was on my heart, it was on my mind [to get baptized],” she said, adding that she was at a time in her life that she just wanted “different results.”

“My soul needed something positive,” she said.

This time, she’s making certain lifestyle changes to reflect her new faith and journey.

“I’m done with premarital sex,” she told BallerAlert, adding that she would like to remain celibate until marriage. “I felt like … [in previous] relationships I lost a piece of me, every time I had sex [out of wedlock]. … Whether they’re interested in me or not with what my journey is, if they’re not with it then I feel like it kinda clears out the BS, so that’s what I want for my life.”

Image zoom Robin L Marshall/Getty

The mother of two said she wants to “be able to be an example” for young women.

“I want to be able to speak to young girls from where I came from,” she said. “I want to be able to inspire other people to, especially young girls, young women, to be able to just really love themselves and really honor themselves. You know, your body is a temple.”

“It takes time to get there mentally,” she added. “I’m not saying I’m perfect because trust me; I’m not. I’m still working on cursing and stuff like that, which has been a way of life for many years. But you know, just really wanting to inspire the youth and young girls.”

And she doesn’t have time for haters.

“People are going to have an opinion on your life,” she said. “Everyone’s going to have an opinion and say negative things, and that’s fine. I just feel like all I can do is really just do the best I can and stay focused on what I’m trying to accomplish and do with my life.”

“I’m not living my life for Instagram, Facebook,” she said. “I’m living my life for my family, my kids, and God and the few friends that I genuinely have, and that’s just really it.”