Basketball Wives’ CeCe Gutierrez Marries Byron Scott in Livestreamed Wedding

The couple had to alter their initial wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic

CeCe Gutierrez and Byron Scott have tied the knot!

The Basketball Wives star, 47, and the three-time NBA champion, 59, got married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony which was livestreamed for family and friends to watch from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gutierrez shared a handful of posts on Instagram from her big day, for which she wore a mermaid-style white gown by Netta BenShabu. Scott, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit and matching bowtie.

"Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate ...," the reality star and registered nurse wrote alongside a slideshow of wedding photos.

Gutierrez shared some love to her family on another wedding post, writing, "On our special day I want to thank my mother and my brother for their amazing musical talents. It meant so much to us to have soprano vocalist (my mother) Edith Gutierrez sing our bridal song 'Ave Maria.' The artist of our second wedding song was my brother Jay and it was titled 'Rise Up' ❤️ it was perfect!"

Scott also shared several posts from the monumental event. "Today was a good day...," he captioned one post.

"Me and the Mrs...," the former Los Angeles Lakers coach wrote on another.

The newlyweds also each shared video from their nuptials, showing that they both wore masks as they stood at the altar to say "I do."

Like many couples, Gutierrez and Scott's intended wedding date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the couple decided not to wait for long.

Last month, Scott shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his bride-to-be, revealing to his followers they were moving forward with a smaller wedding ceremony on July 11.

"To my rock, my love and my best friend. God had other plans for our big day and unfortunately we aren’t able to celebrate the wedding of your dreams with our family and friends in the big way that we had planned," the NBA star wrote. "You have been so strong, positive, and happy regardless...and that’s why I love you so much."

"I can’t wait to make you my wife in our own private way on July 11, 2020 ❤️," he added.