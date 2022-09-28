'Basketball Wives' ' Brooke Bailey Speaks Out About 'Tragic Time' After Daughter Kayla's Death at Age 25

Brooke Bailey is speaking out about her daughter, Kayla Bailey, following her untimely death.

Addressing the tragedy on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Basketball Wives star expressed gratitude toward those who have supported her as she continues to grieve.

"Thank you for your prayers, kind messages and love during this tragic time," she began. "I wish that I could personally respond to each & everyone of you."

Brooke concluded by asking for friends of Kayla to "send all pictures and or videos that you have with her or of her," some of which were shared across her Instagram Story.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that officers responded to a fatal crash the day before. The incident occurred near Hollywood, Tennessee, at 4:10 a.m. local time.

Although the victims' names weren't listed in the police report, PEOPLE confirmed that Kayla was among those who perished in the accident. She was 25.

"Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle # 2 which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location," a statement from the MPD read. "The Vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased."

Brooke also confirmed the news via Instagram on Sunday.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔," she wrote alongside several photos of her daughter. "This is not a goodbye."

The reality star added: "Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾."

Brook continued to reflect on the loss across her Instagram Story, saying that her "baby girl is so loved by all of youuuuu!!!"

"The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated," she continued. "Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention."

A cause of death for Kayla has yet to be confirmed.

Brooke returned to Basketball Wives for its 10th season, which finished its run in August. She initially replaced original cast member Imani Showalter in season 2.

Per VH1's synopsis of the series, Brooke's storyline is currently centered around her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey. She has expressed a desire to round out her family.

Previously, Brooke was been linked to former NBA star Rashard Lewis, as well as former basketball player Vernon Macklin.