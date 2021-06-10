"All my teen years, 14 to 20, were on The Brady Bunch," Barry Williams said

The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams Says He Experienced 'Very Intense Years' on Series as a Teen

Barry Williams who portrayed Greg Brady in the Brady Bunch comes out to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles on September 12, 2019, at Orioles Park at Camden Yards

Playing a teenager on television while navigating personal adolescent years off-screen has its challenges - just ask Barry Williams.

During a recent appearance on Today Extra, Williams recalled the difficulties of growing up in front of the camera while starring on The Brady Bunch. "The years were very intense years for me," said the actor, 66. "All my teen years, 14 to 20, were on The Brady Bunch."

Williams said that the show's other child stars also often felt uncomfortable undergoing physical changes due to puberty while they starred on the series.

"There were a lot of changes," he continued. "You could hear the voice changing, you could see the hair changing, you could see the growth spurts going on with all of us."

"So, it was sometimes awkward and sometimes fun, but I've always enjoyed people watching the show," he added.

Williams starred as eldest Brady sibling, Greg Brady, on The Brady Bunch, which aired for five seasons on ABC from 1969 to 1974. The show's success sparked several spinoff series and films.

THE BRADY BUNCH, Barry Williams Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In the many years since the original series left the air, Williams said on Today Extra that the cast has continued to remain close to this day.

"We maintain our relationships, we've seen all the major events of our lives together: marriages, children, sometimes marriages that split and things like that. Now our children are graduating and things like that," he said. "We've always had a Brady family together."

Williams is gearing up to reunite on-screen with former Brady Bunch costars Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Jennifer Elise Cox and Robbie Rist for an upcoming Lifetime holiday film titled Blending Christmas. The upcoming flick also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O'Connell, Beth Broderick, Telma Hopkins and Greg Evigan.

According to a description from Lifetime, Blending Christmas follows Emma (Duff), who "learns that the resort where she used to spend Christmases with her family is being redeveloped. Her boyfriend Liam (O'Connell), hatches a plan to bring her to the resort one last time to propose! He secretly invites both their families to join them and Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there."