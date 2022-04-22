Barbie Ferreira's character, Kat Hernandez, had notably less screen time in season 2 of the series, but that doesn't mean she'll become a background character

Barbie Ferreira Reacts to Theories on Her Reduced Presence on Euphoria: 'Everyone Gets Their Time'

Barbie Ferreira isn't going anywhere.

The Euphoria star spoke about why her character, Kat Hernandez, wasn't featured as much in the show's second season. Simply put, it's not for any reason other than the show's natural storyline.

"There's a huge cast," Ferreira, 25, told Entertainment Tonight. "So, we'll see everyone. Everyone gets their time."

As season 2 aired, rumors of tension between Ferreira and the show's director, Sam Levinson, spread. Some viewers assumed the director may have purposely cut Ferreira's screen time because of the riff. But she shut down those claims in a few words.

"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," she recently told Insider. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff," she continued. "And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

Euphoria Cast Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In season 1, viewers saw Kat start an online sex work business as a way to embrace her sexuality. She also began a relationship with Ethan, who appears as Kat's partner in the second season, too — before their plotline goes sour.

Season 3 may see Kat interact with new characters, or even start a new relationship. "I don't think anyone's ready for a relationship in Euphoria. But that doesn't mean there won't be one," Ferreira also told Entertainment Tonight.