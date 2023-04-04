Barbie Ferreira Calls 'Euphoria' Exit a 'Mutual Decision' but Felt She May Have 'Overstayed My Welcome'

The actress announced her "teary eyed goodbye" to the acclaimed HBO drama on Instagram in August 2022

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on April 4, 2023 01:16 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Barbie Ferreira attends the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Barbie Ferreira is finally shedding light on her unexpected departure from Euphoria.

The actress, 26, detailed her reasoning for exiting the acclaimed HBO drama ahead of season 3 during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. Not only did she dispel rumors about her on-set relationship with series creator Sam Levinson, but Ferreira also shared her thoughts on her character Kat Hernandez being sidelined in season 2.

"So, for me, when people ask me about season 2, it's usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season 2 and I'm always like, 'No, it's OK, promise. It's good,'" she said on the podcast. "I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I've never talked about."

She continued, "I'm of the mindset that if it doesn't exist, I'm not going to address it because then I'm adding fuel to it. It's taken on a life of its own. Don't believe everything you read."

There had been speculation that Ferreira stormed off set regarding her frustrations with Levinson, 38, over her character's trajectory, with The Daily Beast publishing a report detailing the alleged behind-the-scenes drama and claimed the pair's conversations also led to Levinson "cutting back her screen time."

Addressing the rumors, Ferreira said, "I actually did not walk off set."

"I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray," she added. "Maybe that's what they mean?"

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO Barbie Ferreira HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 3
Eddy Chen/HBO

Ferreira confirmed her departure was a "mutual decision," acknowledging that it had been "kind of a struggle for both parties" during production for season 2.

"I don't think there was a place for [Kat] to go," she explained, also implying that the show's nine-month shoot made it hard to work on outside projects. "I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show. I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either."

The Nope actress added that it was "actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset" over Kat's lack of a storyline following the strong start in season 1. "I just felt like maybe it's like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, 'OK, I get to not worry about this and we both don't get to worry about this' because it's exhausting," she explained.

"Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat," she concluded. "I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm a flop. I'm a loser.' It really has been a good thing."

Barbie Ferreira, Austin Abrams in Euphoria Season 1 - Episode 5
Eddy Chen/HBO

Ferreira's Kat quickly became a fan-favorite character during the show's first season airing in 2019. While exploring and eventually better understanding her sexuality, she began writing erotic fanfiction and became a camgirl. Those experiences eventually allowed her to feel more comfortable in her skin — and also land beau Ethan Daley (Austin Abrams) — by simply being her truest self.

Ferreira announced her departure in August 2022.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing "fan art" of Kat drawn by her costar Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today," she continued. "I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

Before news of her exit broke, Ferreira explained why her character had less screen time in season 2. "There's a huge cast. So, we'll see everyone. Everyone gets their time," she told Entertainment Tonight that April.

Season 3 of Euphoria is slated to begin filming later this year. Zendaya also stars in the series alongside Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Storm Reid, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, Colman Domingo and Nika King.

