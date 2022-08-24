Barbie Ferreira Announces Her Exit from HBO's 'Euphoria' : 'A Very Teary Eyed Goodbye'

"I put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez," Barbie Ferreira — who plays Kat on the HBO series — wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday

By
Published on August 24, 2022 11:40 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Barbie Ferreira attends the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Barbie Ferreira is bidding farewell to her Euphoria character, Kat.

On Wednesday, the actress announced via her Instagram Story that she will not be returning to the HBO series ahead of its third season.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," Ferreira, 25, wrote alongside "fan art" of the character made by her costar Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn in the show.

She continued, "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez."

Representatives for HBO and Ferreira did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, the star spoke about why her character wasn't featured as much in the show's second season.

"There's a huge cast," Ferreira told the outlet at the time. "So, we'll see everyone. Everyone gets their time."

As season 2 aired, rumors of tension between Ferreira and the show's director, Sam Levinson, spread. Some viewers assumed the director may have purposely cut Ferreira's screen time. But she appeared to shut down those claims in a few words.

"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," she told Insider in March. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."

"Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff," she continued. "And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

In season 1, viewers saw Kat start an online sex work business as a way to embrace her sexuality. She also began a relationship with Ethan (Austin Abrams), who appeared as Kat's partner in the second season, too — before their plotline went sour.

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO Barbie Ferreira HBO Euphoria Season 2 - Episode 3
Eddy Chen/HBO

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight about the season 2 finale, Abrams discussed Kat and Ethan's relationship, saying, "I hope there's still more to do."

"If there's something with Kat, I think that'd be really interesting to see what that looks like, especially with this character feeling very differently and having the time to think about it once he's out of the relationship," he added at the time.

Earlier this year, Euphoria was renewed for a third season following a record-breaking premiere and ongoing rating success for the Zendaya-led show's sophomore season.

