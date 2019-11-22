Barbara Eden, 88, Says She Supports an I Dream of Jeannie Reboot: 'It's a Good Idea'

Barbara Eden starred as the wish-granting genie from 1965-1970

By Jodi Guglielmi and Scott Huver
November 22, 2019 12:58 PM

Barbara Eden isn’t opposed to an I Dream of Jeannie reboot.

The actress, 88, stepped out at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends in Los Angeles on Thursday night, when she gave her seal of approval for a potential reboot of the hit 60s sitcom.

“It would have to be different. I don’t think you’d ever copy something, but it’s a good idea,” she told PEOPLE while walking the red carpet. “It’s a good idea. They should do it.”

So what advice would she give to her a new Jeannie?

“Just follow your own road,” she said. “Do what you’re comfortable doing. You find your own truth.”

I Dream of Jeannie ran from 1965-1970 and followed the wish-granting genie (Eden) after she was discovered by an astronaut (Larry Hagman).

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Getty Images

“I have never worked with anyone before or since, that we just had a connection and a rhythm of working,” she said of Hagman. “It was wonderful.”

RELATED: Barbara Eden: How I’ve Kept My Jeannie Figure

While it’s been over 50 years since the first episode of I Dream of Jeannie aired, Eden previously told PEOPLE she’s still grateful for the experience.

“There are times when I am really upset with the time passing,” she said in 2013. “But I have a loving husband [Jon Eicholtz] and really good friends. You can’t possibly be what you were when you were younger. I am so lucky to be here. Really lucky.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.