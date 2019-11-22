Barbara Eden, 88, Says She Supports an I Dream of Jeannie Reboot: 'It's a Good Idea'

Barbara Eden isn’t opposed to an I Dream of Jeannie reboot.

The actress, 88, stepped out at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends in Los Angeles on Thursday night, when she gave her seal of approval for a potential reboot of the hit 60s sitcom.

“It would have to be different. I don’t think you’d ever copy something, but it’s a good idea,” she told PEOPLE while walking the red carpet. “It’s a good idea. They should do it.”

So what advice would she give to her a new Jeannie?

“Just follow your own road,” she said. “Do what you’re comfortable doing. You find your own truth.”

I Dream of Jeannie ran from 1965-1970 and followed the wish-granting genie (Eden) after she was discovered by an astronaut (Larry Hagman).

“I have never worked with anyone before or since, that we just had a connection and a rhythm of working,” she said of Hagman. “It was wonderful.”

While it’s been over 50 years since the first episode of I Dream of Jeannie aired, Eden previously told PEOPLE she’s still grateful for the experience.

“There are times when I am really upset with the time passing,” she said in 2013. “But I have a loving husband [Jon Eicholtz] and really good friends. You can’t possibly be what you were when you were younger. I am so lucky to be here. Really lucky.”