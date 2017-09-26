Shark Tank Star Barbara Corcoran Had a Heartbreaking Reaction to Her Low Scores on DWTS After Revealing Battle with Dyslexia

WARNING — Spoilers ahead

After tanking with the lowest scores of the evening, there was no saving this Shark.

Barbara Corcoran will just have to go back to her day job as an investor on Shark Tank as she was the first to be eliminated from season 25 of Dancing With the Stars.

On the Sept. 18 season premiere, the businesswoman, 68, along with her 27-year-old partner Keo Motsepe, failed to win over the judges with a salsa to Ludacris’ “Money Maker.” They earned a 14 out of 30, putting them in last place for week 1.

The real estate mogul then got into her grove a little more when she and Motsepe foxtrotted to “Whatever Lola Wants”. While, the judges complimented Corcoran’s ability to relax during her second number and gave them a better score of 17 out of 30 – it was not enough to advance them in the competition.

Team Sharkeo learned Monday that they’d be the first season 25 duo to go home, landing in the bottom alongside former NFL player Terrell Owens and dancer Cheryl Burke, who performed a steamy foxtrot to Zayn Malik‘s “Pillowtalk.”

“How am I going to live without him?” Corcoran said of Motsepe after getting eliminated. “It was such an honor and probably the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in my whole life.”

She reiterated that sentiment while talking to reporters after the show, jokingly adding, “I should stick to real estate!”

Their elimination came after the Shark Tank star revealed her battle with dyslexia and its impact on her life.

“I’m back at the bottom of class in second grade being the dunce,” Corcoran said after receiving her first low score. “I’ve been dyslexic my whole life. It definitely affects you. There’s always the stupid kid that made fun of [me]. I don’t want anybody to laugh.”

“The truth is it’s actually a good place for me to come from,” Corcoran confessed to Motsepe during rehearsal. “Everything good came because I knew how to bounce back up. Everything I’ve ever done in life has been to prove that I’m not stupid.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.