Barack Obama Makes His TikTok Debut with ‘Pass the Book’ Challenge

The former president's new memoir, A Promised Land, was released on Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama made his TikTok debut Friday, launching the “pass the book” challenge.

Obama, 59, appeared in a post from publishing imprint Penguin Teen, promoting his latest memoir, A Promised Land, which hit shelves earlier this week.

“This book expresses the incredible hope I have in you. Take this and pass it on,” he says in the clip, holding onto his book before “passing it on” to the next person.

The 44th president has already had a series of TikTok users duet his video as part of the challenge, virtually grabbing the book from Obama and handing it off.

In honor of the memoir’s release, Obama shared a list of songs on social media on Monday, saying that the tunes included were "memorable" from his administration.

"Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency," he wrote in a tweet along with the playlist. "In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it."

On Saturday, he shared a sweet tribute to wife Michelle Obama and their two daughters, Malia, 22 and Sasha, 19, explaining why he dedicated A Promised Land to them.

"The fact that my own father was largely absent from my childhood helped shape my ideas about the kind of father I intended to be," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of the family.

"When Malia was born, I made a promise to myself that my kids would know me, that they’d grow up feeling my love keenly and consistently, knowing that I’d always put them first," he continued, remembering daily family dinners at 6:30 p.m. every day.

"We’d eat some good meals and catch up on our days," he wrote. "That was one of the best parts of living above the store, as I sometimes called it. Seeing them grow up into the intelligent, strong, and compassionate young women they’ve become has been the greatest joy of my life."

"I’m reminded constantly that there’s no place in the world I’d rather be than with Miche and our girls—and it's why I've dedicated my memoir to them."