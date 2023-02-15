Bam Margera's Wife Nikki Boyd Files for Legal Separation After Quietly Splitting in 2021

Bam Margera's wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boyd, is filing for divorce.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, it was revealed that the Jackass star's wife filed for legal separation on Tuesday. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation, listing their breakup date as Sept. 14, 2021.

She is also requesting to have legal and physical custody of the pair's 5-year-old son, Phoenix. But through the terms she's seeking, Boyd wants Margera to have visitation rights provided that it's in the Los Angeles County region.

Additionally, Boyd has requested to obtain spousal support and wants Margera to cover her attorney's fees.

Boyd's attorney David Glass shared a statement with PEOPLE: "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son."

The statement continued, "Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family."

PEOPLE has reached out to Margera's attorneys for comment. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Jerod Harris/WireImage

Margera has been married to Boyd since October 2013. This was his second marriage after Missy Rothstein, to whom he was married from 2007 to 2012.

Margera and Boyd were having problems leading up to the legal separation filing. Not only had Margera endured a series of legal issues, including arrests, but he was also in and out of rehab.

Following his most recent rehab stint last year, Boyd said in a statement shared with PEOPLE through her attorney: "We love Bam, both as a husband and father."

"We pray that he will give it all he has this time at this new rehab facility," she continued, "so he can complete his treatment and come home to the family that loves him."

TMZ previously reported in September 2021 that Boyd filed to gain full custody of the couple's son, even though she had yet to file for divorce.

Margera's former Jackass costar Steve-O also recently called him out in a since-deleted Instagram comment for having gotten "loaded" at one of his comedy shows. Steve-O, 48, also said he's been "braced for the news" of Magera's untimely death.

"You're making it clear that I have no other choice," he added. "You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you."