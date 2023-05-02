Bam Margera Says He Was Never Married to Estranged Wife and Fires Back at Claims About Their Son

The Jackass alum is asking a court to dismiss the divorce petition that Nicole "Nikki" Boyd filed against him in February

By
Published on May 2, 2023 03:43 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: TV personality Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Last Stand' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Photo: Barry King/FilmMagic

Amid an ongoing custody dispute over their son, Bam Margera is pushing back on claims that he was ever legally married to Nicole "Nikki" Boyd.

According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Jackass alum, 43, is asking a court to dismiss the divorce petition that Boyd filed against him in February, citing evidence that he is not a California resident — and testimony that his marriage to Boyd is not legal in the U.S.

"Boyd and I both resided in Pennsylvania from about 2010 to 2021. During these eleven (11) years, Boyd and I would occasionally travel outside of the state of Pennsylvania for business or vacation, however, we always maintained our domicile in Pennsylvania," Margera stated in the docs.

"My relationship with Boyd has been turbulent and unstable from the beginning and we have taken breaks from the relationship on numerous occasions," he alleged. "During these breaks Boyd would leave my home and go stay with her family in California. However, Boyd would always come back to Pennsylvania soon thereafter and we would resume our dating relationship."

"Boyd and I have never been married, legally or otherwise," Margera added. "To my knowledge, Boyd has never legally changed her name in any state to 'Nicole Margera.' Every driver's license or other form of identification I have seen Boyd possess bears the name 'Nicole Boyd'."

Margera also acknowledged that they had a "faux [wedding] ceremony" in October 2013, but claimed, "I fully knew and understood that Boyd and I were not married. Boyd told me that she also knew and understood that we were not married."

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd
Jerod Harris/WireImage

In the new documents, Margera also hit back at claims about their 5-year-old son, Phoenix.

The pair welcomed Phoenix in December 2017 and raised him in Pennsylvania until their relationship ended in fall 2021 after Boyd made an "unilateral move to California," per the docs.

Around that time, Boyd filed a petition for custody and support of Phoenix in California — paperwork that Margera claimed was filed under a "false name" of Nicole Margera.

Previous documents obtained by PEOPLE indicated that Boyd wanted Margera to have visitation rights provided that it's in the Los Angeles County region. She also requested to obtain spousal support and wanted Margera to cover her attorney's fees.

However, in the new docs, the Jackass star alleged that Boyd "moved to California, in part, for the purpose of filing these actions in California to take advantage of the putative marriage laws that exist in California but not Pennsylvania." He also claimed that Boyd used a fake name "to fit her false narrative that we were married and that she qualified for legal separation in California," according to the docs.

Additionally, Margera defended himself against the "numerous false statements" that Boyd allegedly made about him to the media in January/February 2023.

"Boyd's statements alleged that I had not helped financially support my son and had refused to provide any future help," he said, per the docs. "These statements were deeply hurtful and untrue as I have made multiple attempts to ensure that my son has been financially supported."

Bam Margera
Bam Margera. Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Margera and Boyd had been having problems leading up to the legal separation filing. Not only had Margera endured a series of legal issues, including arrests, but he was also in and out of rehab.

Following his most recent rehab stint last year, Boyd said in a statement shared with PEOPLE through her attorney: "We love Bam, both as a husband and father."

"We pray that he will give it all he has this time at this new rehab facility," she continued, "so he can complete his treatment and come home to the family that loves him."

Margera was previously married to childhood friend Missy Rothstein from 2007 to 2012.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

