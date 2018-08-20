Bam Margera Drinks Beer After 7 Months of Sobriety, Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in Colombia

Bam Margera says he was robbed at gunpoint in Colombia — and that the incident prompted him to break his sobriety.

The 38-year-old pro skateboarder and former star of Jackass shared a video of himself on Instagram describing what happened when he arrived in Cartagena overnight.

“I just arrived in Cartagena alone and I took a taxi — a random one — from the airport to here,” he said. “I couldn’t speak Spanish, they couldn’t speak English, and they translated on their phone for me to read ‘Empty your wallet’ as they put a gun on their lap to show it to me. So I did, and I had $500. They let me go.”

“That was weird,” he said, adding: “Welcome to Colombia.”

A rep for Margera did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a second video, Margera — who checked into rehab earlier this year after being arrested on DUI charges — cracked open a bottle of Club Colombia beer.

“Sober since January 10th, this is how you open a beer being alone, bored and robbed,” he captioned the post. “Anyone in Cartagena I will be sitting at the center square at high noon tomorrow with my skateboard if u wanna cruise.”

Margera, who has been vocal about his struggle with alcoholism, previously opened up to PEOPLE about learning to skateboard again after years of alcohol abuse, crediting the sport with helping him get his life back on track after hitting rock bottom.

“I took a five-year hiatus from skating because I had bone spurs, so instead I was making money by doing nightclub appearances, which basically was shooting photos and taking shots with the locals,” he said. “So I was s—bag wasted every night, and eventually was like, ‘This has to stop.’ Once I woke up in my own puke and p–, I knew I had to cut it off.”

“I just reached a point where drinking got really old,” he added. “I just looked at the big picture, like, ‘What am I doing? I’m not doing anything, just sitting in a bar in Westchester cracking jokes with he locals.’ So I stopped.”