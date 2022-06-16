Bam Margera Taken Back to Rehab After Being Located in Florida: Report

Bam Margera has returned to a Florida rehabilitation center after being reported "missing."

TMZ reported Wednesday that the Jackass alum, 42, had been located at a Delray Beach hotel by local police and a crisis intervention team. A source close to Margera told the outlet they were unsure if the skateboarder had relapsed.

As for why Margera left the rehab center in the first place — the source claimed he wasn't getting celebrity treatment.

Margera's lawyer didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Margera reportedly left the treatment center on his own earlier in the week, TMZ reported. But because the rehab was court-ordered, Margera was legally required to return and his absence triggered the claim he was missing as well as his return by law enforcement to the center.

While he was away from the Delray Beach center, Margera was active on social media. He checked in with fans to give an update on his sobriety journey. "MMA fighter, chiropractor and ten years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor," Margera captioned a photo of him with Dominick.

Margera also shared a since-expired photo with Machine Gun Kelly on social media, who was on tour in Jacksonville, Florida, while Margera was considered a missing person. Margera's wife, Nikki Boyd, was also pictured, per Page Six.

In mid-May, Margera announced he'd completed a full year of inpatient treatment for alcohol. He also revealed he'd be continuing outpatient rehabilitation classes to enhance his sobriety. Margera was reunited with Boyd and son Phoenix, 4, who moved to an apartment on the rehabilitation property to spend time with Margera while he completed his outpatient treatment.

Margera is not currently affiliated with the Jackass franchise. He was removed from the film Jackass Forever after he failed to meet "wellness agreement" requirements — one of them being his sobriety when he tested positive for Adderall.