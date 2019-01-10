Bam Margera Leaves Rehab After 10 Days But Insists He's Still Sober: 'The Party Is Over'

Bam Margera has checked himself out of rehab 10 days after beginning his treatment.

The 39-year-old pro skateboarder and former star of Jackass announced his decision to leave in Instagram photos of handwritten notes Thursday, saying his time there made him realize he was only drinking out of “boredom.”

After explaining that he relapsed with alcohol in July 2018 after being held at gunpoint while at a bar in Colombia, he said he decided to stop drinking after seeing several close friends, including his former Jackass costar Steve-O, get clean.

“I thought they were lifers who would never stop and they did,” he wrote. “So even though I made a conscious [decision] to limit my drinking I still wanted to get help.”

But after checking into rehab, he said he didn’t feel like he belonged in a detox.

“In rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so that’s when I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits that’s when I get creative as f—, an explosion of good ideas, exercise, skate, workout, yoga, hike, bike way more. Because I don’t sit stagnant,” he wrote.

Margera said as long as he stays busy, he wouldn’t drink.

“I am excited with ideas and energy and creation which makes me have no temptation to drink because I am so busy not being bored,” he said.

He also claimed that his lack of contact with the outside world contributed to his decision to leave treatment.

“I said my Bentley will be here in one hour and I am leaving, don’t bother trying to talk me out of it because my mind if made up and I cannot be stopped,” he said. “So off I got. I left rehab to begin doing all the things I have put aside and all the new things coming.”

Margera said he still plans to stay sober.

“I am not alone! I might not be in rehab with you, but I am surrounded by many sober family and friends, spiritual healers, therapist, sober coaches and my sponsor,” he wrote. “I do not have a desire to drink because I have so much to do that being bored is out of the question. I don’t want to drunk anymore because it ruins my focus of what I know what I have to do and I am having a blast doing it.”

He also shared his story with drugs and alcohol, admitting to drinking, using cocaine and trying meth in the past.

“Now I realized that the party is over and I want to say goodbye to alcohol for good so I can finish the mission,” he concluded. “I remember clearly what I am supposed to do here.”

Margera first announced his decision to enter rehab on Dec. 31, 2018.

“Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time,” he captioned a shot of himself holding his 1-year-old son Phoenix Wolf, whom he shares with his wife, Nicole Boyd. “I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.”

His third stint came a year after he checked into rehab following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence. His bail was set at $15,000, and he was released shortly after, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bam Margera with his son, Phoenix Bam Margera/Instagram

His mother, April, later told Page Six that her son was focusing on the future and getting professional help after the incident.

“He feels a lot better,” she said. “He had a bad night. He’s embarrassed by it. He’s mad at himself for being stupid. Now he just wants to pick up the pieces and move forward for himself and for his family.”

Margera’s Jackass costar Ryan Dunn died in 2011 while driving under the influence of alcohol.