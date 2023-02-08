Bam Margera Has Lunch with Priscilla Presley After Death of Her Daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Bam Margera is spending time with his friend Priscilla Presley.

The Jackass alum, 43, shared a snap of himself and Elvis Presley's ex-wife on Instagram Wednesday morning — but it wasn't just Priscilla, 77, that Margera spent time with.

In another slide, Margera shared a photo with Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, Priscilla's 35-year-old son.

Additional photos posted by Margera — which have since been deleted — showed Margera and Priscilla eating lunch together.

He also captioned one photo: "Priscilla Presley watching Phoenix the wolf," seemingly referring to his 5-year-old son Phoenix Wolf, according to TMZ.

The group hangout comes less than a month after Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie's death to PEOPLE on Jan. 12.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers," her statement read.

Michael Kovac/Getty

Shortly before her death, Lisa Marie had been hospitalized for a suspected cardiac arrest. Priscilla hasn't shared much on her grieving process since Lisa Marie's death, though she did share a message of gratitude following her daughter's memorial service.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," wrote Priscilla. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

As for Margera, he has struggled with his health in recent years. The professional skateboarder has been in and out of a rehabilitation program, allegedly leaving the program mid-treatment on multiple occasions.

In December, Margera was hospitalized — and the event held a strange connection to Elvis.

"I was basically pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th," Margera said during a talk with Steve-O on the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. "I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off."