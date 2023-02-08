Bam Margera Has Lunch with Priscilla Presley After Death of Her Daughter Lisa Marie Presley

Bam Margera also spent time with Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia

By
Published on February 8, 2023 01:57 PM
Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley
Photo: Bam Margera/Instagram

Bam Margera is spending time with his friend Priscilla Presley.

The Jackass alum, 43, shared a snap of himself and Elvis Presley's ex-wife on Instagram Wednesday morning — but it wasn't just Priscilla, 77, that Margera spent time with.

In another slide, Margera shared a photo with Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, Priscilla's 35-year-old son.

Additional photos posted by Margera — which have since been deleted — showed Margera and Priscilla eating lunch together.

He also captioned one photo: "Priscilla Presley watching Phoenix the wolf," seemingly referring to his 5-year-old son Phoenix Wolf, according to TMZ.

The group hangout comes less than a month after Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie's death to PEOPLE on Jan. 12.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers," her statement read.

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Priscilla Presley attends the Festival of Arts Wonderful World Soirée at Laguna Beach Festival Of Arts on August 27, 2022 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach)
Michael Kovac/Getty

Shortly before her death, Lisa Marie had been hospitalized for a suspected cardiac arrest. Priscilla hasn't shared much on her grieving process since Lisa Marie's death, though she did share a message of gratitude following her daughter's memorial service.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," wrote Priscilla. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Margera, he has struggled with his health in recent years. The professional skateboarder has been in and out of a rehabilitation program, allegedly leaving the program mid-treatment on multiple occasions.

In December, Margera was hospitalized — and the event held a strange connection to Elvis.

"I was basically pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th," Margera said during a talk with Steve-O on the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. "I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off."

Related Articles
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Navarone Garcia Details Being 'Attacked' by a Camel Days Before Half-Sister Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Priscilla Presley arrives at the Governors Awards
Priscilla Presley Thanks Supporters After Lisa Marie's Memorial: 'It Has Been a Difficult Time'
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know 'About' Me, But They Don't 'Know' Me'
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Says She Wants to 'Keep Our Family Together' on Lisa Marie's 55th Birthday
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Says It's Been a 'Painstaking Journey' and Thanks Fans for Support After Death of Lisa Marie
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Slams 'Noise' amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says She's Moving Forward with 'Integrity and Love'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Has 'Good' Chance in Lisa Marie Trust Battle but Case May 'Drag for Years': Experts
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Friend Says Lisa Marie Presley Wanted Trust to Go to Kids as Mom Priscilla Presley Contests Will
Joel Weinshanker, Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Enterprises' Joel Weinshanker on Lisa Marie Presley's Wishes for Graceland: It 'Was Always Riley'
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Sit Second Row at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See 
Lisa Marie Presley arriving at the Golden Globes along with her manager, Jerry Schilling
Jerry Schilling Recalls Final Days with Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial: 'I Will Always Love You'