Jackass Star Bam Margera Back in Rehab After Arrest: Report

Bam Margera is reportedly back in treatment.

According to TMZ, the former Jackass star was re-admitted to a rehab facility just hours after his arrest Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Margera was arrested in connection with trespassing just before midnight at a hotel in Los Angeles, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. According to the L.A. County inmate information center, he was released on a $1,000 bail around noon Wednesday.

TMZ reports that immediately after Margera, 39, was released from police custody, he was readmitted to rehab.

A rep for Margera was unable to be reached.

Margera’s arrest came just over a week after the pro skateboarder posted a series of emotional and expletive-filled videos on Instagram, begging Dr. Phil McGraw for help.

Image zoom Mike McGregor/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the videos, he told Dr. Phil that he’s seen 28 doctors and attended four rehab programs, none of which have seemed to help. He also claimed to have “disowned” his mother, April Margera, and said he couldn’t “stand” his wife Nicole Boyd and feared she would use their 18-month-old son as “bait” in a separation battle.

RELATED: Jackass Star Bam Margera Checks into Rehab After Getting Arrested for DUI

Margera had reportedly agreed to enter treatment last week after an intense session with Dr. Phil, but checked out within days. Before he was reportedly readmitted on Wednesday, Dr. Phil told TMZ, “I hope he can resume treatment. My attitude is NEVER surrender to the disease. It is a tug of war and you just can’t ever drop your end of the rope.”

PEOPLE is out to Dr. Phil for comment.