Bam Margera Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge After Allegedly Kicking Woman at Calif. Home

Margera, whose real name is Brandon Cole, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility for corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent

By Melissa Montoya
Published on March 7, 2023 11:52 PM
Bam Margera
Photo: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Bam Margera is facing a charge of domestic violence after an arrest on Thursday in San Diego County.

The 43-year-old allegedly kicked a woman at a home in the 25000 block of Jesmond Dene Rd. in an incorporated area of Escondido, California, according to a statement released to PEOPLE by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m.

Margera, whose real name is Brandon Cole, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility for corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.

He was released Friday just after 1 p.m. after posting $50,000 bail.

Lt. Ryan Wisniewski, with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, tells PEOPLE Margera is due in court this Thursday.

The district attorney could choose to reduce or drop charges at the hearing, Wisniewski says.

It's unclear if Margera has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The former Jackass and Viva La Bam star has had a difficult year including multiple rehab stints and a pending divorce and custody battle.

Margera's estranged wife Nicole "Nikki" Boyd filed for divorce in February after separating in September 2021. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Boyd also requested to have legal and physical custody of the pair's 5-year-old son, Phoenix. Through the terms she is seeking, she wants Margera to have visitation rights as long as it's in the Los Angeles County region.

Margera was noticeably absent from 2022's Jackass Forever after being fired. The firing led to a wrongful termination lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed by Margera in April 2022.

"It's really heartbreaking," Knoxville told Variety in January 2022 of Margera's absence from all but one stunt in the film. "I love Bam. We all love Bam. He's our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs because we all care about him a lot."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
David Alan Floyd
Calif. Man with History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police
Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards
'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for Stalking, Violating Protection Order amid Divorce from Wife Mackenzie
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Son of Doctor Accused of Driving Family Off Cliff Miraculously Had No Injuries from the 250-Foot Fall
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'
Lawrence Ray
Who Is Larry Ray? Everything to Know About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged With Domestic Violence and Child Abuse in Los Angeles
Mike Shouhed
'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Was Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Violence
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After Involvement in Physical Fight Outside L.A. Bar, Says Her Rep
Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson
Hayden Panettiere and On-Off Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Involved in Fight Outside of L.A. Bar
Chrisley_wp
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Cristina Garcia
Mo. Man Allegedly Killed 'Kind and Loving' Wife Before Dousing House with Gasoline with Their 2 Kids Inside
Former "Teen Mom" star Jenelle Evans' ex-boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation on Friday morning by Delray Beach police officers. Nathan dated Jenelle Evans from 2013 until 2015 and they share a son, Kaiser Orion Griffith, 8. Pictured: Nathan Griffith Ref: SPL5525184 240223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
'Teen Mom' Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Domestic Battery After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3pcb8thzFu/
Mormon 'Soft-Swinging' TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence in Utah
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now