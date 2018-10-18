Baltimore Police Call Out Saturday Night Live for 'Distorted Representation' of Their Officers

The Baltimore police union have taken issue with a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Baltimore’s police force issued a formal complaint against the hit comedy sketch show after last week’s episode aired a skit titled “Thirsty Cops,” in which two female officers made sexual advances toward a man they pulled over.

In a letter addressed to creator Lorne Micheals, Lt. Gene S. Ryan, president of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, said he was disappointed in the “distorted representation” of Baltimore officers.

“The Baltimore Police Department is currently a very beleaguered agency in the throes of massive amounts of criticism and disrespect,” Ryan wrote. “Many of our members, especially our young ones, are struggling with their choice of career, and we are losing good and credible members daily. It is a difficult time in Baltimore and to portray our brave, hard-working members with such an inappropriate manner is very unfortunate.”

We have sent the following letter to Mr. Lorne Michaels, producer of Saturday Night Live, on behalf of our members. pic.twitter.com/sceWejrLJI — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) October 17, 2018

While the sketch didn’t mention the Baltimore police department by name, the comedians wore Baltimore police patches on their uniforms

“The Baltimore patches that were attached to the shirts of your cast are worn by each and every member of our agency during their careers,” the letter continued. “They are worn with extreme pride because, to us, they represent the best that law enforcement has to offer.”

In sketch, Leslie Jones and Ego Nwodim pulled over Seth Meyers for looking “fine as hell.”

“Anything you do or say will be held against my body to turn me on,” Jones said

“Look I know what you guys are talking about and this feels like harassment,” Meyers said.

The officers, later joined by Kate McKinnon, then had Meyers bend over and “look back at it.”

A rep for SNL did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.