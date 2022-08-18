​Bailee Madison on Living in 'Cabins in the Woods' While Filming 'Pretty Little Liars' : 'Original Sin'

Filming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was a "really special experience" for Bailee Madison—even if it meant isolating in upstate New York during the filming of the HBO Max series.

"We were genuinely in a very small town," Madison, 22, reveals to Nigel Smith on Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "We all were staying in these cabins in the woods … [and] no family could really visit because of COVID. And so our family became our cast and our crew."

The horror spinoff of the original hit show Pretty Little Liars, created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon, follows the stories of a group of teen girls from the blue-collar town of Millwood who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant called A.

The girls starring as the new generation of Liars — including Madison, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, Zaria and Malia Pyles — are made to pay for the sins committed by their parents over two decades ago.

The series' creepy elements had an effect on the former Wizards of Waverly Place star, who had trouble decompressing at the end of the day, she says.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

"I was so thrilled every second of the day to genuinely be a part of this show and was so satisfied, when it came to the art of it," she says, but "I'd say mentally it was the first time I've ever filmed something where, when I went home at night, I struggled to, I think, release that energy and find myself."

She continued, "But I remember getting back home in L.A. after the nine months and my sister saw me and my sister was like, 'yeah, you're like 85% vague, you know, like you're just, you're not quite back yet.' But ... I [would] do it all over again so many times if I could."

Madison, who portrays a pregnant teen in the series, expressed her gratitude for the show writer's willingness to tell bold stories.

"It was very clear to me that [writers] weren't just interested in doing like a teen drama, that they wanted to tell stories that matter. They wanted to push the boundaries," she said. "I think that was one of the many reasons why I wanted to be a part of the show so badly. They wanted to tell stories that mattered and, and show, I think the internal horror that so many young women and just as society that we deal with on a daily basis."

The Bridge to Terebithia alum had been a big fan of the original series, she says, and is happy to have the support of friend Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery on PLL for seven seasons.

"She's wonderful," Madison says. "I mean, I've admired her for obviously so many years and to have her by my side as a friend, first and foremost, has meant so much."

She continues, "And then as someone that obviously created the legacy that allowed us to propel into our own world and our own universe, it truly just means so much… I mean, from what I've heard, she likes it, she likes that it's darker and I think is just really excited. She keeps just saying, 'enjoy the journey.' And, you know, I think she's excited for all that's ahead for all of us and can see that. And so that means a lot to me."

Check out more episodes of PEOPLE Every Day, airing on Apple podcasts, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music or wherever you listen to your podcasts.