This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise.

Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach."

Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey first.

Genevieve, 27, approached Aaron Clancy to find out what went down during their time apart and told him she didn't give any of the new guys "the time of day."

"Obviously the new girls came in," Aaron, 27, said. "There's people with strong relationships, people without and some guys here were tempted. For me though, I've only thought about you. I did not go on a date. I didn't do anything. I didn't kiss anyone."

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty, Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Genevieve broke down in tears after hearing that. "I missed you," Aaron told her. "I'm glad to have you back."

Things worked out a bit differently when Shanae, 30, caught up with Logan Palmer. "Being away from you like, made me think how much I do really care for you and like you," Shanae told Logan, 26.

Shanae revealed to Logan that she did go on a date with Tyler Norris, but realized, "He doesn't make me feel the way Logan makes me feel."

Logan fessed up to going on two dates: one with Sarah Hamrick and one with Kate Gallivan. "I still care for you and like, this isn't easy, but there's someone who I feel kind of heard and seen by and that I feel like I need to pursue," he told Shanae. "I feel something really strongly for a girl named Kate. She asked me on a one-on-one and we had a great time."

Logan recalled how he watched Shanae get to know James Bonsall before she decided to move forward with him. "I decided to give myself the same chance to get to know someone," Logan said.

Shanae didn't need to hear more. "I think that clears up everything then," she said, denying Logan the opportunity to give her a hug.

In an on-camera interview, Shanae called Kate, 33, "loud," "not nice" and "rude."

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

Logan reconvened with Kate afterwards and they kissed, causing their castmates (minus Shanae) to applaud. Shanae cried before interrupting Kate and Logan's conversation and pulling him one more time.

"I haven't made you feel seen or heard?" she asked. "That's why we're in this position right now?"

"The day you left, we were working in a good direction," Logan began. "But nonetheless, when someone else speaks to you with empathy and they try to understand where you're coming from, it makes you realize that maybe that wasn't there before."

Shanae tried to understand. "I've been honest with you. I've been vulnerable," she said. "I'm telling you what I like and don't like, and you have not expressed any of that. You haven't even had clarity with me."

Logan thought otherwise. "I have, I just don't think you've heard it," he said.

After Shanae and Logan finished talking, Kate tried speaking with Shanae. "I don't want to talk to you," Shanae told her in reponse.

Kate acknowledged, "I know this is awkward and I know you've been away and things have changed, but I don't appreciate you talking s--- about me behind my back."

Shanae called out Kate for their altercation at the Women Tell All special during Clayton Echard's season. "You talked s--- about me at Women Tell All!" Shanae said.

Kate insisted "this is completely different" and said she didn't think Shanae had changed at all. "I don't think this whole 'turning over a new leaf' thing that everyone's been talking about, I don't know that I buy it," Kate said.

To the cameras, Kate confessed she felt triumphant over Shanae. "There's like a little part of me, a little sadistic part, that relishes just a tiny bit," Kate said.

RELATED VIDEO: BiP's Astrid Loch 'Back in the Full Swing of Wedding Planning' with Kevin Wendt After Son's Birth

MORE LONG-AWAITED REUNIONS

Jill Chin rushed back to Jacob Rapini and told him how she couldn't wait to reconnect.

"I found it hard to even talk to the other guys or make any connections," Jill, 26, said. "I literally didn't. I stayed in bed the entire time we were there."

But Jacob, 27, confessed he connected with Kate — and kissed her. "She's so bubbly and personable," he said.

Jacob also explained that they fizzled out, but that his time with Kate awaked something within him. "Seeing that I felt something stronger, a stronger pull to Kate, that right here is the signal now to say that I probably don't have that thing I'm looking for with you," he said to Jill.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty, Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Jacob complimented Jill's "unique" personality before saying, "I just don't think it's personally right for me."

With that, Jill decided to leave. "I'm just done," she said to the group. "I don't want to start over again."

Brittany Galvin touched base with Andrew Spencer and they mutually decided to pursue other connections — hers with Tyler, 25, and his with Jessenia Cruz. Serene Russell jumped into Brandon Jones's arms and they professed their love for one another.

ONE LAST LOVE TRIANGLE

Victoria Fuller ran over to Johnny DePhillipo upon her return, but when they sat down to talk, Victoria, 28, explained her situation with Alex Bordyukov.

"He kind of checked a lot of boxes for me on the outside and so I was like, I need to be open to this," Victoria said to Johnny, 26. "I need to give somebody a shot because I literally was not talking to anybody. I was like very closed off. He met a lot of requirements."

"You have like, a checklist?" Johnny responded. "Do I meet the checklist?"

Victoria assured Johnny he did, however, she worried about their age difference and being in different places in life because she wanted to get married and start a family soon.

Johnny filled Logan in on what happened with Victoria before they picked up the conversation again.

"There was no temptation to be like, let me look at this girl and see if she checks my list," Johnny said to Victoria. "So, for me it's like, what didn't I fulfill that you had to go out there?"

Craig Sjodin/Getty, Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty, Craig Sjodin/Getty

Victoria assured "it's not about checking boxes," but rather "it's 'are we at the same place in life?'"

"I know that coming into this you were very like, not open to wanting to be engaged, and that's okay," Victoria continued.

Johnny thought they shouldn't be looking that far ahead just yet. "Don't you think you should fall in love with someone before you think about setting up a life together?" he questioned. "Don't you want to set up a life with someone you want to be with?"

Victoria said she did, although she worried about what Johnny's life outside of Paradise looked like.

Once Alex, 33, arrived on the beach with Tyler and Adam Todd, he and Victoria spoke. "I'm still super excited for this," Alex told Victoria.

Alex explained that he wanted to kiss Victoria on their date the other night, but he wanted to respect her situation. "I'm just confused right now," Victoria said.

Johnny found it tough to watch Victoria chat with Alex. "I'm willing to fight for her," Johnny told the cameras, "but I want her to kind of overall make the decision."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.