Bad Girls Club Star & Kanye's Muse Shannade Clermont Arrested for Stealing Dead Man's Identity

Former Bad Girls Club star Shannade Clermont is facing serious criminal charges after she was arrested on Wednesday.

Shannade — who is one-half of the Instagram famous Clermont Twins with sister Shannon — is accused of stealing a debit card from a man who died after “a prostitution date” with her and spending tens of thousands of dollars, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The reality star and her sister also serve as two of Kanye West’s muses having starred in multiple Yeezy campaigns including being Kim Kardashian clones.

Shannade, 24, was charged with wire fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, the attorney’s office said in the release.

A rep for Clermont did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shannon and Shannade Clermont Steve Mack/Getty

The model allegedly stole and used two debit cards belonging to a man who was found dead the day after paying her for her services, the attorney’s office alleged in their release.

The unidentified man died from a drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment.

Text messages obtained by prosecutors allegedly show a conversation between the victim and Clermont in which they agreed their encounter would cost $400, according to the Associated Press.

Shannade allegedly used his identity and two of his debit cards to pay her rent and phone bills, as well as to pay for flights and other online purchases for clothes that were in the thousands of dollars.

The reality star created a fake email account posing as the victim in which she registered it for a Western Union account and allegedly initiated a money transfer of $1,000 to her actual name, the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims.

She has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud which comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Shannade Clermont

Her other charges include one count of access fraud — 15 years in prison — and one count of aggravated identity theft — which has a minimum sentence of two years in prison.

“As alleged, Shannade Clermont, a former cast member of the ‘Bad Girls Club,’ lived up to her reality series reputation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in the statement.

“Thanks to the skilled investigative work of the NYPD, Clermont’s new reality is federal prosecution for her alleged nefarious conduct.”

Shannade and her twin Shannon were both featured in West’s Yeezy season 6 campaign and posed as his wife in several designs she had previously been photographed in.

They were a part of Yeezy again for the rapper’s NSFW Supermoon campaign in June in which they again posed as Kardashian West lookalikes but this time were near-nude.