Bad Girls Club Star Whitney Collings Dies at 33

Whitney Collings appeared on season 3 of Bad Girls Club when she was 21 years old

Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings has died at the age of 33.

"I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart," her mother Linda Houghton Collings wrote on Facebook, according to TMZ, which was the first to share the news.

The reality star died Thursday morning in a hospital near hometown of Boston, but a cause of death has not yet been given, according to the outlet.

The Boston medical examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Collings appeared on season 3 of the Oxygen series in 2008, when she was 21 years old. At the time, she was studying biology and physics at Salem State University, according to a profile in the Boston Herald.

She went by the nickname "The Straight Shooter" throughout her season, but did not return for another year because she was kicked out of the house due to a physical altercation.

Several of Collings' friends spoke out on social media following the news, with season 2 Bad Girls Club star Darlen Escobar writing on her Instagram Story, "God has gained another beautiful sweet angel," alongside a photo of Collings.

"I am completely heart broken Whitney Collings we have so many fun memories together.. Rest easy beautiful angel your with your dad now," a friend added in a Facebook post.

Another added on Thursday, "R.I.P. Whitney Collings. So sad. It didn't have to go like this. Another person taken way too soon. Some calls you never want to get."

Her death comes just months after another Bad Girls Club star, Demitra "Mimi" Roche, died at the age of 34.

Record producer Vince Valholla, founder of Valholla Entertainment — where Roche served as vice president of A&R (Artists and Repertoire) — announced her death on Twitter with a touching tribute in July.

"I'm at a loss for words," Valholla tweeted alongside photos of the late star, who was on Bad Girls Club season 8. "Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across."

"She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."