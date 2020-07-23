Bad Girls Club Star Demitra 'Mimi' Roche Dead at 34: 'She Was a Big Dreamer'

Bad Girls Club star Demitra "Mimi" Roche has died. She was 34.

Record producer Vince Valholla, founder of Valholla Entertainment — where Roche served as vice president of A&R (Artists and Repertoire) — announced her death on Twitter with a touching tribute on Wednesday.

"I'm at a loss for words," Valholla tweeted alongside photos of the late star. "Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across."

"She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones."

"There's probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul," Valholla added.

Roche's cause of death is not immediately clear. A spokesperson for Roche did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 2011, Roche was named vice president of A&R for Valholla Entertainment in Miami, Florida. In her role, she directed all aspects of A&R for the label.

"Mimi's keen instincts, coupled with her amazing gift for assessing talent and her ability to adapt to the constantly changing trends of urban music landscape make her a natural for this position. I'm confident she will continue to be an invaluable asset to the Valholla empire," Valholla said in the announcement at the time.

Image zoom Demitra Roche on Bad Girls Club oxygen

Roche, however, is perhaps most known for her role as an original bad girl on Bad Girls Club season 8 in 2012. Her nickname was The Miami Maverick.

A friend of Roche paid tribute to the late star on Facebook Wednesday, sharing that Roche had recently celebrated a birthday.