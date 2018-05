The Worst Things These Bachelor Stars Have Said About Their Exes

When it comes to brutal Bachelor breakups, these two take the cake. They got engaged at the end of the show’s 14th season and called things off a few months later. That’s when things got ugly. They saw each other again on Bachelor Pad, but things didn’t warm up between the two. “[Vienna was] just as cold as ice,” he said. Things came to a head in an interview with Chris Harrison on the show, where the two went all out bashing one another. Pavelka said Girardi would “sulk” and wait for him to “chase her” when they fought. He also accused her of being fame hungry, saying that when she had a chance to dance with him during his run on Dancing with the Stars, she was only excited because “it put her on TV.” To top it all off, he said “What guy in America would want to be intimate with a woman who undermines him, emasculates and doesn’t respect them.” Ouch.