A History of The Bachelor Changing His Mind After Handing Out the Final Rose

Real-world breakups are hard enough, but what happens when the country’s most eligible Bachelor decides to breakup with his final choice on television and pull a switcheroo with his finalists? Chaos.

Peter Weber broke things off with Hannah Ann …

Peter Weber is the latest Bachelor to feel that he made a mistake in proposing to his final girl. Weber chose Hannah Ann Sluss, proposing to her with the signature Neil Lane diamond ring after Madison Prewett left the show.

He gave things with Hannah Ann the ol’ college try, but eventually had to tell her that he couldn’t go through with their engagement: He still had feelings for Madison that he couldn’t shake.

Hannah Ann was upset, of course. When she confronted Peter on the live finale, she told him: “I knew things were definitely off between us, but walking into and hearing that you couldn’t give me your full heart, that was very blindsiding to me,” Hannah Ann told him. “You knew what to tell me to keep me with you. One of the most important things was that letting me walk away would be the biggest regret of your life. Words are powerful, Peter. Either you don’t mean what you say or you don’t understand the weight of your words and how they impact people. So which one is it?”

Peter responded with remorse, saying, “Everything that you’re saying is one hundred percent fair. When I said that I felt like it’d be the worst mistake of my life, I meant that. Hannah Ann, when I told you that I loved you, I did love you. I never would’ve proposed to you if I didn’t feel that love in my heart. It kills so much me to know what I took away from you. That’s something I have to live with and I wish I could give back to you. I never felt a love in my entire than the love that you showed me.”

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Hannah Ann concluded.

Peter and his runner-up, Madison, met again on the live portion of the finale and decided to give things a try and take them one day at a time … much to the chagrin of Peter’s outspoken mother, Barb.

First, there was Jason …

The first time this happened was more than a decade ago when Jason Mesnick shocked the nation as the first Bachelor in the show’s history to decide that he made a mistake after proposing to his final choice.

In March 2009, Mesnick had Melissa Rycroft come on stage during the After the Final Rose special to break the news to her that he was not in love with her and needed to give his relationship with runner-up Molly Malaney another try.

He told Chris Harrison, “Since this all ended, things have been different. Over the last few weeks I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Molly.” Then, he talked to Melissa, telling her “we’re not right for each other.” Melissa was, understandably, upset. “You put a ring on Melissa’s finger, you told Melissa you loved her and wanted to spend the rest of your life with her, but you don’t want to fight to see if it can work because you’re having doubts over someone else who you already said goodbye to,” Melissa explained to Jason before quietly whispering, “You’re such a bastard.”

Through tears, she added, “I wish more than anything that last day you would’ve just let me go instead of doing this to me. I’m so mad at you.” Melissa ended the dramatic exchange telling him, “Don’t call me. Don’t text me anymore. Leave me alone, please.” It was awkward, to say the least.

Then, Molly came onstage and looked visibly confused when Jason told her about his decision. Though Jason acknowledged that “the most insincere” thing he could do was “jump real fast from one thing to another,” he asked Molly for a second chance and asked her out to coffee. After much confusion on Molly’s part, she finally said that she would like to give him a shot.

Molly and Jason dated after the whole debacle and got engaged in October 2009. They wed one year after the controversy, in March 2010, welcomed their first child together in March 2013 and are still going strong.

Then there was Arie …

Racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. pulled a Mesnick on his season of The Bachelor as well, and it was just as painful to watch him break up with his original choice.

Becca had to sit and watch with all of America as she relived Arie arriving at her hotel room one month after the finale to tell her that he was having second thoughts and wanted to pursue things with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

“It’s brutal,” Becca told Chris Harrison on the season’s live finale. “To watch that back now … it’s a hard heartbreak.” Arie and Becca sat down together after the finale and he apologized.

To make matters even worse, moments after America watched Arie break up with Becca, he proposed to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, on After the Final Rose. She accepted.

Luyendyk explained to PEOPLE, “I think that because Lauren had a little trouble opening up during the show, I attributed that to her not being ready. Because she was nervous, it made me nervous that she would eventually leave me and that terrified me. And I knew that Becca would never leave my side just because she was so overly confident in our relationship so it really was for me about a safe choice rather than risking my heart.” He added, “If I could rewind time I would change things but the simple fact is that I made a huge mistake.”

Kufrin went on to become the Bachelorette and found love on her season, while Lauren and Arie are now married and share a baby girl.