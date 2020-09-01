The Bachelor's Taylor Nolan Says She's Single and Exploring 'Poly-Type Relationships'

Taylor Nolan first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor before getting engaged to Derek Peth on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor Nation alum Taylor Nolan is opening up about her love life after the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nolan, a therapist, joined Chris Harrison on Monday night as part of the franchise's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, and shared with the host that she's explored "poly-type relationships" since she and Peth broke up in 2018.

"Pretty single and safely mingling," she told Harrison of her current relationship status. "It's been a really interesting last kind of two and a half-ish years of experimenting, of exploring kind of what kind of a relationship I want to be in."

"I've definitely kind of experimented more with poly-type relationships," she said. Polyamory is a relationship that involves more than one partner.

"And love doesn't have to present itself in this fairy tale, heterosexual, non-monogamous dynamic. Like, it can look many different ways... If you're hot, you're hot."

Image zoom Derek Peth, Taylor Nolan Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

"Trans people are hot, non-binary people are hot, men are hot, women are hot. Like, it's a full spectrum of attractiveness," she said.

Nolan shared with Harrison that it was tough to look back on Viall's season — but she was ultimately proud of the way she handled herself.

"I watched it back for the first time since it aired, and that was, I thought, going to be really, really hard," she said. "But it was kind of a bit of a mindf—, because I was being attacked that I was a bully while I was actually being bullied."

"Looking back, I think I was a pretty easy target. I was pretty easy to manipulate and finally at the two-on-one, I think I cracked, and I finally snapped back and stood up for myself and was like... 'I'm not going to take this anymore.' So watching that back, I was like, 'You go, girl!'"

After recording her interview with Harrison, Nolan shared a selfie on Instagram, saying in the caption that she "stood my ground and showed up authentically in a space where I was small, shrunk myself, filtered myself, was triggered and didn’t feel safe."

"I was actually smiling, I know it’s a rare sighting of me on this show, but it only happened cause I was really really really committed to being the whole of who I am today," she wrote. "To be honest, speak my truth, and to take the risk of being vulnerable."

Nolan continued: "It’s 4 yrs later and while I’m certainly stronger and more comfortable in my being now than I was then...I’m still always learning. Learning and figuring out what it is to be in and create a relationship that is monogamous or consensually non-monogamous or monogamish."