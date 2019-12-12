Bachelor in Paradise star Katie Morton is opening up about her split from Chris Bukowski.

On an upcoming episode of iHeart Media’s Help! I Suck at Dating, Morton joins hosts Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon in a candid conversation about her recent split from Bukowski, what went wrong, and how she plans to move forward.

“There was a lot of distance,” Morton revealed. “We had some good times when we would see each other, but it was few and far between. I think it comes down to effort on both ends. Actually, right now, I feel really at peace. I’m happy about that. I think that the struggle was more within. Now I’m like, at peace. I don’t know how to explain that.”

RELATED: Find Out the Relationship Status of Your Favorite Bachelor in Paradise Couples

“I think the toughest part is cutting the cord,” Haibon responded, later adding, “You shouldn’t feel guilty with feeling at peace.”

“I’ve gone through some ups and downs with that, those feelings,” she said. “Which is pretty valid, it’s a breakup. It’s big. I take engagement seriously. I just think that overall it’s a lot of emotions at once. I’ve allowed myself to feel sad, but I think that sadness was within.”

On Tuesday, Morton and Bukowski, one of three couples to get engaged on the show in Mexico this summer, announced their split with a joint statement on Instagram.

RELATED: Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski Reveal They’re Still Together After BIP Finale — ‘Love Is Tough’

“One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same,” they said. “We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us.”

“We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey — from paradise to this moment,” they continued. “We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.”

Morton admitted she’s going into this new chapter without “having any negative feelings towards it.”

“I’ve been trying to change my mindset and have a lot of gratitude because I’ve learned a lot about what I want specifically and what I don’t want specifically,” she said. “I have taken a lot of time for myself. I go to therapy all the time. I’m a big believer in it. I’ve amped up my self-care, which I thought I had nailed down my whole life. When you’re in a relationship or you feel like you might not be getting what you want or need, instead of asking that from the other person, I started asking that myself. I started fulfilling my own needs. I’m okay.”

Image zoom ABC/John Fleenor

“I gained a lot,” she added. “I think my mindset is a lot better. Every day I feel like that I’ve learned. I’m really thankful for that relationship. I’m really thankful for Chris. He’s taught me so much as an individual and within myself I was able to see a lot of things too. Im really thankful overall.”

The couple made no secret of the relationship struggles they experienced both on the beach and back home in the weeks that followed the finale. During the live reunion after the Sep. 17 season finale, Morton appeared in the studio without her engagement ring on her finger and admitted to host Chris Harrison and viewers that their relationship had been “rocky” since leaving Mexico.

“I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I’m not getting it filled, I break down,” she said. “I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I’m just praying it does.”

Morton, who eventually put her ring back on, went on to clarify that although she felt “conflicted,” the two were taking things “day by day.”

“As much as I have love for Chris I have more love for myself and I know what I need, what I want and what I deserve and I can’t keep waiting for that in a relationship,” she told Unglert and Haibon. “I have to have that myself. My thought is, as much love I give to myself, there will be a time when I’m free and loving myself and God is just going to put that person there. Not someone who has to make me whole, but someone who joins me.”