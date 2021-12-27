Bachelor Star Jubilee Sharpe Accepts Plea Deal in 2020 DUI Charge, Gets Probation: Report
Sharpe was arrested and charged with a DUI in February 2020 after crashing her car
Jubilee Sharpe won't have a DUI on her record.
The Bachelor alum's 2020 DUI charge was officially dismissed after she accepted a plea deal, TMZ reports. According to the report, Sharpe pled guilty to two other counts, including willfully refusing to sign and accept a summons or citation and reckless driving causing injury to property or person.
With the aforementioned charges, Sharpe will have a reckless driving strike on her record, rather than a DUI, TMZ reports.
According to the outlet, in addition to 12 months of probation, the reality star will have to complete 75 hours of community service, take a DUI education course and pay a list of fines. Sharpe's car will also have an ignition interlock device installed, which prohibits the driver from turning on the car if they've been drinking.
Sharpe was arrested and charged with a DUI in Palm Beach, Florida in February 2020, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. According to multiple reports, she refused to submit to a breath, blood or urine test after her arrest.
Sharpe did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Sharpe competed on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, where she was eliminated in week 5. She then appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and was sent home the first week. She returned for the fifth season but quit in week 3.