Bachelor Alums Jason and Molly Mesnick Celebrate 11 Years Together: 'I Count My Lucky Stars'

Over a decade of love for this Bachelor couple!

On Saturday, Molly and Jason Mesnick celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary after their first meeting on The Bachelor in 2009. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Molly raved about her husband and their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't know how you do it @jasonmesnick... I am severely type A, my mood changes like the wind, and I am wound up tighter than a {insert whatever is wound up tight 🤣. Basically, I'm a huge pain in the ass and you have put up with me every single day for 11 years straight. You're a saint," she wrote.

"I count my lucky stars every damn day, knowing you're mine. There isn't enough space or time to even describe all of the wonderful things about you! You're perfect (...near perfect, you just need to learn how to load the dishwasher better 😜)," Molly, 37, continued. "Cheers to 11 years, my love! 🥰❤️"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The couple met on Season 13 of The Bachelor. During the 2009 finale, Jason, 44, originally proposed to Melissa Rycroft, 37, only to end things with her during After the Final Rose to pursue the runner-up, his now-wife Molly.

In an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! last year, Jason recalled having second thoughts nearly two months after getting engaged to Rycroft. He eventually called up the Bachelor production team and let them know "it wasn't working out" between him and Rycroft.

At that time, Molly had already agreed to be the next Bachelorette, but she said the decision "was easy to let" go of once she knew Jason wanted a second chance.

"Me agreeing to be the Bachelorette, it was a really big deal. I was hesitant, I didn't think I was right for it, so it was easy to let that go. And for us to be able to be on our own, away from the show, take our time, date as a normal couple — we dated long distance for 10 months before I moved out to Seattle — it was perfect. It allowed us to just be regular," she said.