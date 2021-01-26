"She didn't have any direct experience with it, but she definitely had an open mind," Zac Clark said

The Bachelorette's Zac Clark is opening up about how his sobriety affects his relationship with Tayshia Adams.

Clark, who first spoke on the ABC reality series about being in recovery from an alcohol and drug addiction, recently made an appearance on the podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin and said fiancée Adams had "an open mind" when she learned he was sober.

"She didn't have any direct experience with it, but she definitely had an open mind, and she asked all the right questions and some of the ones you hear early on, like, 'Can I drink and then kiss you?'" said Clark, 37. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, you're good.'"

"That was one of the things that I was most attracted to in her is that, not only with me but with a lot of guys there, she was able to take on a lot of s---, hold space for us," he later added. "I think you saw there were some guys there who had been through some stuff. I definitely noticed that early on with her."

Now that Clark and Adams, who got engaged on the season 16 Bachelorette finale, are both living in New York, he said she is "exposing herself to my personal recovery and what that looks like" and getting to know his sober friends.

"Like, going on a trip with a couple of my buddies who are sober, and their wives or partners are not," the addiction recovery specialist explained. "Being able to connect with them on that level to show that, one, we have a s---load of fun still and we're not like wet blankets. And two, that she's not alone, that there's other people out there."

Last month, Clark recalled how he knew Adams, 30, liked him when the former Bachelorette opted to have apple cider rather than champagne after one rose ceremony.

"After the rose ceremony, there's this round of toasts," he said during an episode of Adams' Click Bait podcast. "The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, 'No, I'm drinking apple cider with him tonight,'" he said. "And I said, 'What?!' She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting."

"So, she was on team Clarky that day," he added, "and that's when I knew."