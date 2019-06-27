Bachelorette's Tyler Defends 'Queen' Hannah Brown After She Was Criticized for 'Dry-Humping Em All'

No one comes after Tyler Cameron’s “Queen” and gets away with it!

The current Bachelorette contestant, 26, defended Hannah Brown from a former contestant that accused her of making questionable choices in this week’s episode.

The interaction began when James Taylor, who competed on Joelle Fletcher‘s season in 2016 and was sent home in Week 6, sent out a tweet Monday saying that though he’s a fan of Brown’s, she should “make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV.”

“I’m a Hannah fan but girl you can’t have it both ways Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV You don’t have to dry hump em all And don’t get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty. Send him home or own it #TheBachlorette” he said, seemingly referring to contestant Luke Parker, who Brown has kept on despite consistent drama.

Cameron stepped in after noticing the tweet on Wednesday, quoting Taylor’s remarks with some commentary of his own: “The things some people do to stay relevant,” he said. “let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12”

The things some people do to stay relevant… let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12 https://t.co/3hZFTGswk7 — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) June 26, 2019

This is also the same guy that keeps tagging me in his IG post and I have never spoken to him… that ain’t it buddy https://t.co/Emxauw3xoA — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) June 26, 2019

RELATED: Luke P. Survives Another Week on The Bachelorette As Hannah Tells Him, ‘You Don’t Own Me’

He then added, “This is also the same guy that keeps tagging me in his IG post and I have never spoken to him… that ain’t it buddy.”

But the exchange didn’t end there.

“I was just commenting on what I saw You have a way bigger following than me and can roast me if you want and I deserve some of that for sure,” Taylor said in another tweet. “Hannah’s the coolest – just disagreed with her take on ‘I do what I want’ as a Christian Also – be careful who you call ‘your’ queen.”

Cameron shot back with another tweet quoting Taylor’s, pointing out that he initially said “our queen,” not “my queen.”

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game Before Win: ‘I Must Be Good Luck’

Taylor followed up the conversation with another tweet that didn’t quote any of Cameron’s comments.

“who made this a sexist thing?” he said, referencing comments on his remarks. “God wants His ppl to be sexually pure. Girls & guys. it’s simple I wasn’t for a long time and was a hypocrite. I’ve admitted that But I can’t make the Bible say what y’all want it to say in 2019: “It’s your body & your life so do what you want”

Taylor even followed up the feud with a Twitter poll asking his followers “Who sucks more tonight?” with the options being himself and Donald Trump.

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Throws Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game Before Win: ‘I Must Be Good Luck’

A large plot point of this season has been Brown’s struggle with contestant Luke Parker, who told her in this week’s episode that her going naked bungee jumping with Garrett made him feel like she cheated on him.

Later in the episode, Brown told Parker that their conversation about her date with Garrett “didn’t sit well with” her.

“I told you it wasn’t a sexual thing at all and it wasn’t,” she said. “But even if it was, at this point it doesn’t matter because you’re not my husband. You don’t own my body, you don’t own me. It’s my body.”