Tayshia Adams was brought in to take over as Bachelorette on Thursday after Clare Crawley got engaged to suitor Dale Moss

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys

Tayshia Adams is opening up about her new role and her journey to find love on The Bachelorette.

The new Bachelorette appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live just moments after she officially stepped in for Clare Crawley during Thursday night's episode of the dating show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adams, 30, explained that she got the phone call from ABC execs "sometime in the summer" explaining she would be the replacement for Crawley, who left the show after falling hard for contestant Dale Moss.

However, the reality star said production didn't reveal many details over the phone as to why she was being brought onto the show.

"Honestly I got the phone call and it was more so, 'Hey you're the girl,' and I'm like, 'I got you.' And I was there,” she recalled. "I think everything was just kind of moving very quickly, and no, they didn't share that news [of Clare's ending] with me."

After getting the news, Adams said there were a few things she had to take care of before heading to the resort in Palm Springs, California.

"Number one, I have to go run a mile because I just ate two donuts, number two, I have to scream into a pillow because what the hell just happened, and number three, I have to call my mom," she said. "I haven’t put on makeup in literally three months, I need to go to CVS, I’m gonna be kissing boys I need a toothbrush, I need mouthwash...so I left within 48 hours or so."

When she arrived at the Palm Springs hotel, Adams said she had to quarantine for "too long."

Eventually, she was moved into Crawley's suite, "El Presidente," which Adams now calls "Tayshia's Presidente."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams arrives on The Bachelorette. | Credit: ABC

After Kimmel, 52, teased that it was "the room in which Clare and Dale made sweet love," Adams admitted she first thought "Oh God" before entering the suite herself.

"Good thing I saged the place, you know what I mean?" she said with a smile. "We got some good juju in there."

The Bachelorette star also noted that she never crossed paths with Crawley, 39, before she left the show— though Adams said she wished she had.

"We didn’t speak, she had just gotten engaged so there was a lot going on," Adams said. "I wish we would've so she could've thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two!”

During Thursday night's episode, Crawley broke up with her remaining 16 suitors to follow her heart and begin a relationship with Moss, 32.

After spending her first one-on-one date with Moss (and with the rest of the guys out of the picture) host Chris Harrison then told Crawley the next step would be an engagement.

So he rushed a Neil Lane ring to La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs and Moss popped the question.

Usually, the Bachelorette or Bachelor narrows their choices down to two potential life partners before picking who they want to spend the rest of their lives with, so for Crawley do so during week 4 of her season gave Bachelor Nation quite the shock.

Image zoom Clare Crawley and Dale Moss | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Meanwhile, the remaining guys assumed they were packing it up and heading home. But Harrison told them that if they wanted to stick around, they would get another chance to find love. He gave the men until that night to decide if they wanted to stay, and they all chose to remain on the show.

With that, Adams stepped out of the limo and chatted with Harrison. All the while, the guys had no idea it was Adams who they'd be meeting.

"I just know that this process moves very quickly and you start to invest a lot of feelings really early on," Adams told Harrison. "I don't know if that's the case for some of them, and if so, I am more than happy to have that conversation with them if they don't feel like this is the right time for them or I'm not right for them."

"But I feel like this is the right moment in time," she added. "I wouldn't be standing here I don't think if it wasn't meant to be."