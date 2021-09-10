Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Jokes About Hanging Out with Fiancé Blake Moynes' 'Ex' Clare Crawley 

Blake Moynes was previously a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette before appearing on fiancée Katie Thurston’s

It's a Bachelor Nation reunion!

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, who got engaged on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, hung out with fellow Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss at the U.S. Open Thursday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thurston, 30, documented the moment on her Instagram Story, teasing in a video about how Crawley, 40, was technically Moynes' ex because he first appeared on her season of the ABC dating show before joining Thurston's.

"Okay, I keep running into Blake's exes!" she says in the clip with a laugh as Moynes, 29, stands behind her and Crawley gives a quick wave. Thurston also pans up to Moss, 32, who similarly waves at the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katie Thurston Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

Crawley's Bachelorette season first aired in the fall of 2020. Her time as the lead was short-lived, however, as she left two weeks into filming to be with Moss and was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

Crawley and Moss briefly split in January but have since reconnected. In May, Moss shared a snap of Crawley flashing the engagement ring he proposed to her with on The Bachelorette last year.

"Clare and Dale took things really slowly when they got back together. They wanted to make sure they were on the same page," a source told PEOPLE in July of the couple. "They care so much about each other."

The source added, "Clare is so happy that they're in this great place now. They're both excited about the future."

Clare Crawley Credit: Katie Thurston/Instagram

Moynes, meanwhile, ultimately got sent home by Adams but returned to the popular franchise as a late addition to Thurston's group of suitors. The pair got engaged on last month's finale episode and later opened up to PEOPLE about their plans for the future.

"We are still living in two different countries at the moment," Thurston, who lives in Washington while Moynes is in Ontario, Canada, said. "We have no doubts we're getting married, but we have to figure out a few things first!"

Thurston also gushed over Moynes, noting that their struggles have only made them stronger.