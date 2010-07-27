Bachelorette's Justin: Watching Men Tell All Made Me Sick

Ali Fedotowsky faced the many of the men she eliminated on her season of The Bachelorette during Monday’s Men Tell All special, though the most controversial contestant, Justin ‘Rated R’ Rego, was one of several no-shows at the taping. But that didn’t stop Ali, the guys and host Chris Harrison from sharing their harsh opinions of the professional wrestler, who was caught with a girlfriend at home this season on The Bachelorette.

Now Rego, who chose not to participate in the special, is speaking out on his own terms.

“Last night as I sat at home and watched the Tell All Special I couldn’t help but feel sick to my stomach,” he says in a statement to friends, fans and supporters. “I was very disappointed by how low the show has stooped, I was mistaken to think that my exit episode was as low as that show could get. Was it just me or were they bashing me the entire episode?”

Rego says he chose not to attend because he doesn’t trust show producers and did not want to “put my life in their hands once again,” but says, “I would have loved to have been there to see the guys again.”

However, he wasn’t missed at the show.

Some of the guys had choice words for Rego – many of which were bleeped or edited out of the broadcast.

“I was disappointed to see I would call my friends speak about me in such a negative light,” Rego says. “To be honest it hurts, especially when I have taken the time on multiple occasions to defend like Jonathan (a.k.a. The Weatherman), Craig R, Kasey, Chris N, etc. To have them take that opportunity to speak negatively about me makes me sad.”

As for Ali’s Bachelor costar Jessie Sulidis, who found out about Justin’s girlfriend and warned her about the situation on The Bachelorette, Rego says she doesn’t have the right to talk about him.