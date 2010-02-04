Bachelorette‘s Jillian to Pitch In on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

The Bachelorette star Jillian Harris is teaming with Ty Pennington and his crew at Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for an upcoming episode, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday.

Harris, who has her own interior design company, said in a statement that she’s “been an adoring fan of the series for years and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an amazing team. I really feel like the world needs a lot of love right now and to be a part of this and see others give their time and love so generously, it is truly inspiring.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the episode, which is currently filming and does not yet have an airdate, Harris and the Extreme Makeover design team travel to Slaughterville, Okla., to help rebuild the home of Brian and Audra Skaggs. The couple’s son, Jhett, received a heart transplant when he was 10-months-old. Now 2-years-old, Jhett’s weakened immune system is at risk due to the deterioration of the family’s moldy, rotting and termite-infested home.

“People know Jillian as a great personality, but they may not realize that she’s an incredible designer, too,” Extreme Makeover executive producer Anthony Dominici says.

Bachelorette fans saw Harris get engaged to Chicago software consultant Ed Swiderski on The Bachelorette finale last July. She relocated to Chicago in September to set up a home with Swiderski.