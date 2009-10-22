Bachelorette‘s Jillian & Ed: Panty-Free Is the Way to Be!

The Bachelorette‘s Jillian Harris and her fianc Ed Swiderski stepped out Wednesday to pick up some sexy unmentionables at the new Victoria’s Secret store on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue because, she says, “I feel like I’m a little down on my lingerie collection.”

Not that Ed is complaining. When asked what he thinks is the sexiest thing a woman could wear, he responded, “No panties.” Jillian gave a similar answer, claiming she thought “no bra” was the sexiest way to go.

The couple, who recently moved in together, were also eager to talk about the news that Bachelor Jason Mesnick proposed to Molly Malaney in New Zealand. “We had no idea they got engaged and we just literally talked to them yesterday,” Harris said, adding that they just found out. “They sent us a picture of them in New Zealand and they looked so happy … I guess I never thought about it, but them being in New Zealand would be the best time to do it. It all makes sense!”

Despite the drama of how they got together, Jillian said she is not surprised that Jason popped the question — or that Molly accepted. “They’re so awesome together,” she said. “We hung out with them in Vancouver — the four of us — and we had so much fun. We’ll definitely want to hang out more in the future.”

And what does she think of the choice of Jake Pavelka for the new Bachelor? Since he was one of her suitors, Jillian said it’s a little weird to see him dating a group of women, but she’s excited for him to make the same journey she did.

“We’re obviously so supportive of anyone who’s a part of that whole family,” she said. “But it’s very strange. You don’t think of them as exes but it’s also a bit sensitive. I think everyone that was there was there looking for something different but I think they all genuinely deserved to find somebody special.”

Not to mention the fact that Bachelor fans deserve to watch someone special. “I think he’s going to make an interesting Bachelor,” Jillian said. “He’s definitely got a lot of emotion so I think he’ll be very fun to watch.” –Kim PeifferBill Davila/Startraks