Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Tease This Season's Fantasy Suite Dates

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were asked the age-old question about what really goes on in the fantasy suite

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are staying mum about what happens during their fantasy suite dates.

The two reality stars, who are both looking for love as co-leads on this season of The Bachelorette, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night where they were asked by guest host Anthony Anderson about "what goes down" behind closed doors on their overnight stays.

"Well isn't it to the imagination?" Windey, 31, teased. "Fantasy?"

Recchia, 26, took a more practical response to the question, clearing up misconceptions that viewers have about the long-running ABC dating competition show's most iconic milestone.

"I feel like what a lot of people don't know is [the fantasy suite is] your one time off-camera to talk to them, and it's the first time you're really having a conversation that's not in front of a camera," she told Anderson. "So it's so important, however you choose to use it."

Both Windey and Recchia have a notable history with the fantasy suite. On the last season of The Bachelor, where they were vying for Clayton Echard's heart, they were each intimate with him during their individual fantasy suite dates — causing Susie Evans, who was with them among the top 3, to leave the show.

Though Echard had told all three women they loved him, he wound up breaking up with Recchi and Windey and pursued a relationship with Evans, but she turned him down and left. Evans then reached out to him post show and they got back together before the live "After the Final Rose" episode. They're currently still together.

Asked by Anderson how last season was, Recchia joked it was "a loaded question" before explaining how the experience prepared them both for The Bachelorette.

"I feel like we both went through so much on our last season," she said. "We grew so much, so to be able to have this opportunity has been so amazing after everything we went through. But you know, we feel so ready for it, so we're excited."

"It was a journey like it all is and we grew empowered and we're grateful to have our own," added Windey.

This is the first time in the franchise that two bachelorettes will be looking for love at the same time, and the ladies told Anderson they found out about this venture "with the rest of the world."

"As it was announced, we both looked at each other and realized what was happening," said Recchia. "I thought it was going to be Gabby this whole time, I really did."