Bachelorette‘s DeAnna Pappas Splits with Jesse Csincsak

The wedding is off.

The Bachelorette stars DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak have ended their relationship, Csincsak says in a video posted on the couple’s Web site.

“It’s our responsibility to tell you we’re not together anymore,” he says, adding that Pappas broke up with him two days prior and he feels he did everything he could to “try to make this work.”

So just how did she break the news? By telling him, “‘I love you, but I’m not in love with you,'” Csincsak revealed. “She’s a great person but she wasn’t willing to try anymore … That’s a lot to swallow no matter who you are when you’re in love and you put yourself out there.”

The couple met on the ABC reality show this year and made their relationship official on the season finale in July, when Pappas picked snowboarder Csincsak over adored dadJason Mesnick. Csincsak gave her a Tacori 2.3-carat diamond ring and asked for her hand in marriage. The couple had picked a wedding date of May 9, 2009.

Pappas told PEOPLE in September that she and her fianc had scaled down their wedding and were rethinking their decision to tie the knot in the Bahamas, which they picked because it was where they fell in love.

“We’ve gone from about 400 , and we’re breaking it down,” she said. “We want to enjoy ourselves and our day versus having to talk to a bunch of all day long.”

But Pappas “wanted something different, I guess,” Csincsak said in the video. — Chris Willard and Jessica HerndonCraig Barritt/JPI