The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Says Winner Garrett Yrigoyen Is 'Going to Be a Hot Dad!'

After weeks of keeping their relationship under wraps while their season aired, The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen can finally tell the world how happy they are together.

“It’s a very intense journey,” Kufrin, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “To know that we can be in public and shout it from the rooftops, it still feels surreal!”

When it comes to planning a wedding, the couple isn’t in a rush.

“We’re just really enjoying our time together,” says Kufrin. “I don’t care if I have a short engagement or a long engagement. Just whatever feels right for us.”

Adds Yrigoyen, 29: “We’re just going with the flow. We’re more excited about being able to walk down a street and go to Costco! Once we move in together [in Los Angeles] we’ll go from there.”

And when it comes to having a family, Kufrin and Yrigoyen are starting small.

“I want a fur baby first,” she says. “Maybe four dogs!”

Eventually, “of course I would love to be a mom,” says Kufrin. “Not anytime super soon, but one day. Garrett will be a very hot dad!”

Adds Yrigoyen: “I know that Becca would make a wonderful mother. She’s very strong and supportive and confident, and has great morals. I would love to have a kid someday.”