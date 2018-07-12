Male Strippers, Body Shots and a Naked Butler: Watch Bachelorette Weekend's NSFW Trailer

Brides-to-be, Bachelorette Weekend is just for you!

Next month, CMT will be premiering the new reality series — from Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano — that follows the staff members of Nashville-based Bach Weekend. The company, founded in 2013, creates once-in-a-lifetime bachelor/bachelorette experiences for soon-to-be brides and grooms.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of the trailer, viewers watch brides and their bridal party partake in numerous NSFW bachelorette activities while partying in Nashville, including lots of drinking, body shots, spanking a male stripper and being served by a naked butler.

“I’m Robbie, owner of Bach Weekend, we provide the ultimate upscale bachelorette experience. No one can roll out the red carpet like us,” Bach Weekend CEO Robbie says in the trailer. “We’re going to give them the VIP, glamour treatment.”

The staff of Bach Weekend work to ensure their high-maintenance clients have flawless experiences, all in hopes of getting a five-star review from the clients. Because every employee is given a financial stake in the startup company, the importance of the perfect reviews directly affects their bank accounts.

CMT

“Being able to create these memories that will last them their entire lifetime is why we do what we do,” a Bach Weekend staff member says.

Nashville has become a desirable destination for bachelorette parties in the U.S. in recent years.

“The increase in bachelorette parties became evident about four years ago,” Jeff Eslick, media manager for Tootsie’s Entertainment, told The New York Times in its “Bachelorettes in Boots Take On Nashville” profile last month.

“The spring and summer weekends have Broadway filled with what seems like hundreds of packs of women wearing shorts, boots and shirts reading ‘someone’s last rodeo,’ ” said Eslick.

Bachelorette Weekend premieres Thursday, Aug. 2 at 11 p.m. ET on CMT.