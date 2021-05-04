Bachelorette Alum Tyler Cameron Spotted Holding Hands with Model Camila Kendra

Tyler Cameron previously dated Gigi Hadid after competing for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette

Tyler Cameron is putting his new romance on display.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 28, was spotted with model Camila Kendra on Monday. The pair were photographed holding hands while walking around in New York City.

The pair both dressed casually, with Cameron wearing a dark plaid shirt over a white T-shirt and light blue jeans. Kendra, meanwhile, wore a black jean jacket over a white cropped T-shirt and cargo pants, which she paired with black boots.

While Cameron has yet to comment on his relationship status, this isn't the first time the reality star has been seen with Kendra. In January, the two were spotted unloading a car in the city. According to an E! News report at the time, the pair drove up from Cameron's native Florida together.

But Cameron's pal Matt James teased his relationship status last month while speaking to PEOPLE about whether either of them will appear on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

"There is a negative chance Tyler's on [Bachelor in Paradise] as well," James, 29, said. "I'm not going to speak to his relationship status but I think we're good on that."

Cameron famously competed for Bachelorette Hannah Brown's heart on the hit ABC show in 2019. Shortly after becoming the runner-up on The Bachelorette, Cameron briefly dated Gigi Hadid before she reconciled with boyfriend Zayn Malik and they welcomed their first child together.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019 after his split from Hadid, Cameron said that the former couple were on good terms and remain "just friends."

"She's a great person, and I met a great friend," he said on PEOPLE TV's Reality Check. "She's someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person."

"I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn't like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we're at different parts of our lives right now," he added.

Tyler Cameron Credit: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Cameron also sparked reconciliation rumors Brown after they quarantined together alongside pals — including James — at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the two maintained that did not rekindle any romance.