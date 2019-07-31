Tyler Cameron may have been Hannah Brown‘s runner-up, but he has nothing but love for the Bachelorette star.

Following Tuesday night’s Bachelorette finale, when the pair reunited for the first time since she ended their relationship on-camera, Cameron posted a loving open letter to Brown.

“Dear HB, What a ride… I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together,” Cameron, 26, began his Instagram post, which was written alongside a smiling snapshot of the pair during the After the Final Rose in-studio portion of the finale.



Cameron credited Brown for teaching him “so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man.”

“I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you,” he continued. “As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it.”

He concluded: “Looking forward to that drink. Forever your biggest fan, TC.“

And the public note certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Brown.

In a sweet comment, the 24-year-old Alabama native responded, “I’m cheesin’ hard.”

“I’m really thankful for your love and support. You’re the best, and I’m glad America thinks so too. And…see ya soon! Cheers. 🍻,” said the former beauty pageant contestant, noting her public invitation to Cameron to go on a date.



During Tuesday’s finale, Bachelor Nation watched as Brown sent Cameron home and chose Jed Wyatt, who proposed.

But just five weeks after the engagement, her relationship with Wyatt imploded when she learned that he had a girlfriend when he went on the show.

Ultimately, Brown decided to end her relationship with Wyatt, and she arrived on-stage at After the Final Rose single and open to a reconciliation with Cameron.

While Brown and Cameron came face-to-face, the Bachelorette boldly asked him on a date — and he obliged!

“I want somebody to be bold and I’m bold and I make bold moves so you’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl,” Brown said with a huge grin. “So … I don’t know. I thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?”

“Just tell me when,” Cameron responded. “I’m there.”

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE in this week’s issue, Brown and Cameron were both on the same page about the idea of reconciling in the future — to take it day by day.

“Tyler will always have a place in my heart no matter what our relationship looks like. The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly. And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else,” said Brown.

Cameron added of Brown, “I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away. I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens.”