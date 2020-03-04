Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron's Mom Andrea Died of Brain Aneurysm

Tyler Cameron‘s mom Andrea Hermann Cameron’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Jupiter, Florida, real estate agent died of a brain aneurysm on Saturday at age 55, The Palm Beach Post — who spoke with Tyler and his brothers Ryan and Austin about her passing — reported on Wednesday.

Tyler recalled his mother’s unwavering support to the outlet.

“She was super supportive,” he said, adding that when he appeared on The Bachelorette, “she was supportive for [Bachelorette Hannah Brown] and everyone else who was a part of that show, but she was also supportive to the random fans.”

“My mom didn’t care who you were, where you came from, what you’ve done or anything at all,” Tyler’s brother Ryan told the outlet. “She saw everyone as the same. She just wanted to help everybody and help them out with whatever they needed help with.”

In addition to her three sons, “she was a mom to so many” in the Jupiter community, Tyler said, describing Andrea as a “staple” of the beachside town.

The news of Andrea’s cause of death comes just two days after the Bachelorette star, 27, honored his mother with an emotional Instagram post.

“Today heaven gained an angel,” Tyler wrote alongside a photo of himself and his two brothers holding their mom’s hand in the hospital.

“We will love and miss our mother dearly,” he continued. “She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️”

A source had confirmed to PEOPLE earlier on Monday that Andrea had died after she was taken to the hospital on Thursday — the same day that Tyler announced that a sudden family emergency involving his mom had caused him to cancel a group run he was hosting with Good Morning America.

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he wrote on Twitter, asking his followers to keep his family in their thoughts.

“Please pray for my mom and my family,” he said, without going into further detail.

Tyler’s father previously experienced serious health problems right before the Barkitecture host appeared on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette last year.