The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Shares Video of 'Final Goodbyes' as Late Mom Donates Organs

Tyler Cameron‘s mother may be gone, but her memory will live on in one of the most life-giving ways.

In a touching Instagram post on Friday, the Bachelorette alum, 27, shared a video of his late mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, being pushed on a gurney through the hospital halls on her “walk of honor” before her body was taken into an operating room and her organs were removed for donation.

“What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life,” Tyler captioned the post, which featured himself and several other family members, likely including his two brothers Ryan and Austin, walking in a processional line through the Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

“We are so grateful with how @donatelifeamerica was able to help us through these tough times,” he continued, thanking the nonprofit, which is “committed to saving lives through organ, eye & tissue donation,” according to the organization’s Instagram profile.

“We just went through one of the most difficult times of our lives in the Cameron family. We lost our rock, our nucleus, and the one who gave us a home,” he said of his mother, who died of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29 at age 55, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Tyler went on to pay his respects to Andrea, who was a Florida realtor, for giving “the ultimate gift when she passed away.”

“Our mother was the ultimate servant. She gave us her all until she had nothing more she could give. So we thought. Our mother gave the ultimate gift when she passed away. She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity,” he said. “In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else.”

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and Andrea Cameron Instagram

Though he said was initially torn about whether or not to share the heartbreaking video, he ultimately decided to post it so that others might be inspired “to say yes to donating” their organs.

“I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see. I also thought that if I could share this video with y’all, that it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that’s what my momma would have wanted. The statistics show that people believe in the process but are not willing to check yes,” said the reality star.

He concluded: “This process helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time. Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it. Love you forever momma.”

Along with the video, Tyler also shared multiple statistics about organ donation and transplants.

Image zoom Andrea Cameron and Tyler Cameron Tyler Cameron/Instagram

At the end of February, the model canceled an event due to a sudden family emergency involving his mom. He had been scheduled to host a group run in New York City with Good Morning America in celebration of National Workout Buddy Day, and had been excitedly promoting it on social media earlier in the day.

“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he tweeted on Feb. 27. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

Following his mother’s death, he posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, writing, “Today heaven gained an angel.”

“We will love and miss our mother dearly,” he continued. “She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on.”

As he continues to mourn Andrea’s death, Tyler encouraged his followers to “tell those you love that you love them.”

He has also asked for fans to “let us take this time to celebrate her life in private,” thanking them for all the “love and support.”

Speaking with The Palm Beach Post earlier this month, Tyler recalled his mother’s unwavering support.

“My mom didn’t care who you were, where you came from, what you’ve done or anything at all,” his brother Ryan told the outlet. “She saw everyone as the same. She just wanted to help everybody and help them out with whatever they needed help with.”

The family has since started a charity in her honor. More than 180 people have contributed almost $14,000 towards the GoFundMe’s $20,000 goal.