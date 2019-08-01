The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Says He’s 'Disappointed' in Jed: 'My Heart Breaks for Hannah'

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt even as he was secretly hiding his past, and now, her runner-up Tyler Cameron is speaking out.

“I’m disappointed,” Cameron, who was set to propose to Brown before she rejected him for Wyatt, tells PEOPLE. Weeks after their engagement, Brown discovered that Wyatt had a girlfriend when he went on the show — and proceeded to lie about it until he was caught.

“My heart breaks for Hannah because I want her to be happy,” continues Cameron, 26. “One thing I felt good about when the proposal didn’t work out with me was that she was in good hands. Then to see what she went through was tough to see, because that girl deserves the world.”

Cameron hasn’t spoken to Wyatt directly, but “I think he knows we’re all disappointed,” he says. “He had opportunities to fix this and let her know what was going on, and he didn’t.”

For his own part, Cameron is still coming to terms with the fact that he didn’t end up with Brown.

“I 100% thought this was it,” he recalls of the day he was set to propose. “I was the happiest I’d ever been. I thought that it was everything we both wanted.”

So, when Brown rejected him, choosing singer-songwriter Wyatt instead, Cameron was blindsided.

“My heart hurt, definitely,” he says. “The feeling I had as I was getting ready to see her is a feeling I will always cherish and will look for again.”

Cameron says he leaned on close friends and family to help get him through the pain of losing Brown.

“I’m so grateful that I have my friends, my parents and my brothers,” he says. “They made it the best transition it could be. Without them it would have been very tough.”

Nonetheless, “I have zero feelings of resentment towards Hannah,” he says. “I learned so much from her, and I’m grateful.”